Iraqi president Salih condemns attempt to breach U.S. embassy

  • Updated: 01-01-2020 01:19 IST
"The attempt to break the American embassy in Baghdad is a violation of international protocols and agreements binding to the Iraqi government," he said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter (@BarhamSalih)

Iraqi President Barham Salih rejected on Tuesday attempts to breach the United States embassy in Baghdad, saying they were a violation of binding international agreements to protect foreign missions that the Iraqi government is a signatory to. "The attempt to break the American embassy in Baghdad is a violation of international protocols and agreements binding to the Iraqi government," he said in a statement.

"Peaceful protest is a right guaranteed and protected by the constitution but attacking foreign missions is against its interest and international reputation," Salih called on the Iraqi security forces to protect all foreign missions and on the protesters to leave the embassy perimeter.

