K'taka: 8 people detained after trying to hoist 'Uttara Karnataka flag' in Belgaum

Police detained a group of around eight people who were allegedly trying to hoist 'Uttara Karnataka flag' in Hire Bagewadi area here on Wednesday. This comes amid tensions between Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra over the border issue with protests on both sides, which have also led to the cancellation of bus services between the two states.

Protesters in Belagavi burnt an effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, following which Shiv Sena workers had launched a protest near the Kolhapur bus stand on Sunday, and burnt an effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The long-standing border dispute between the two states over is pending before the Supreme Court for several years.

On December 7, Thackeray had chaired a high-level meeting over the border dispute between two states. It was decided in the meeting that attempts will be made to get fast track hearing in Supreme Court on the issue. (ANI)

