Kerala Assembly resolution against CAA has no legal, constitutional validity: Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday said that the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has "no legal or constitutional validity". "This resolution has no legal or constitutional validity because citizenship is exclusively a central subject. This actually means nothing," Khan told the media persons.

The state assembly had on Tuesday passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the amended law. The law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Since the resolution has been passed, the state government has been facing the ire of BJP leaders at the Centre. Yesterday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that there is a constitutional obligation on every state to implement the laws made by Parliament.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also said that the state has insulted the constitution and parliament by passing the resolution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

