MEA rebuffs reports over Islamic Cooperation's meet on Kashmir, dubs it 'speculative'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rebuffed claims of any upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir and dubbed the reports as 'speculative'. On being asked over reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan wherein an OIC meeting will be called to discuss the Kashmir issue, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in his weekly briefing said, "The reports are entirely speculative. We are not aware of any such meetings of OIC on India related matter."

"We have reached out to almost all countries across the world. The reports are coming out from Pakistan," Kumar added. The Pakistani media, last month, reported that the OIC has decided to convene a meeting on the alleged human rights situation in Kashmir and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act in April this year.

The new reports came after the recently appointed Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud undertook a maiden visit to Pakistan earlier this month during which he extended Riyadh's "steadfast support to Pakistan's core national interests." (ANI)

