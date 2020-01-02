Mexico says to stick by those it granted asylum in Bolivia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday promised to stick by his government's decision to grant asylum to several people in Mexico's embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a row with the interim administration in La Paz.

"It's a matter of principle," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a government news conference.

