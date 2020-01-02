Left Menu
Hapur: Man arrested after video surfaces of him firing from pistol

Police on Thursday arrested a person after a TikTok video, showing him firing from a country-made pistol, which went viral.

  • Hapur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:14 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:14 IST
Man seen firing from a country-made pistol on a TikTok video.. Image Credit: ANI

"This matter came to light in front of us around five days back. A man is shown firing from a country pistol with an obscene song playing in the background. During the investigation, it was found that the video was made in Delhi. Efforts are on to nab the other person, who was also seen in the video," Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police, Hapur, said.

The man shown in the video is a native of Simbhavali police station area of Hapur. He has been arrested. Police have filed a case against him under relevant sections of the law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

