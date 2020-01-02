Hapur: Man arrested after video surfaces of him firing from pistol

Police on Thursday arrested a person after a TikTok video, showing him firing from a country-made pistol, which went viral.

"This matter came to light in front of us around five days back. A man is shown firing from a country pistol with an obscene song playing in the background. During the investigation, it was found that the video was made in Delhi. Efforts are on to nab the other person, who was also seen in the video," Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police, Hapur, said.

The man shown in the video is a native of Simbhavali police station area of Hapur. He has been arrested. Police have filed a case against him under relevant sections of the law. (ANI)

