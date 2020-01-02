Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Atlantia hit by concerns over Italy motorway concession

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:56 IST
UPDATE 2-Atlantia hit by concerns over Italy motorway concession

Doubts over Atlantia's lucrative motorway concession intensified on Thursday, hurting the Italian infrastructure group's shares and bonds after the leader of the ruling 5-Star Movement added to signs the licence could be revoked. Controlled by Italy's Benetton family and in charge of the country's biggest motorway network, Atlantia has been in the crosshairs since a concrete bridge it operated collapsed in the city of Genoa in August 2018, killing 43 people.

A government decree came into force on Tuesday limiting compensation owed for the early termination of a concession agreement if the holder failed to meet contractual obligations. Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday said the measures would allow the government to strip Atlantia's motorway business Autostrade per l'Italia of its concession.

"The decree kicks off a process for some of the country's infrastructure ... which will allow us to revoke the Benettons' concessions," Di Maio said in a video posted on Facebook. "I'm not comfortable having these people who failed to maintain (Genoa's) Morandi bridge running 3,000 km of Italian motorways where families travel every day. We need to take back management (of the network)."

Atlantia has denied any wrongdoing and said it carried out maintenance of the bridge as required by the contract. Shares in the company closed down 3% against a 1.4% rise for Italy's blue-chip index.

An Atlantia bond due in June 2024 lost more than 2 percentage points in price while a February 2025 bond slid 1.8 points, according to Refinitiv data. A source close to Autostrade last month said the loss of the concession without compensation could trigger a default on 16 billion euros ($17.9 billion) of debt at the company and parent Atlantia.

Adding to Atlantia's woes, parts of the roof to a highway tunnel operated by Autostrade collapsed near Genoa this week, prompting the transport ministry to call an emergency meeting and freeze tariff hikes on 95% of the country's highway network. Autostrade was asked to speed up checks on Italy's outdated motorway network and update the ministry on its progress every 10 days.

Italy's cabinet is expected to discuss Atlantia's motorway concession in one of the first meetings of the new year. The ruling coalition's PD party has been more cautious on the issue than 5-Star, adding to tensions between the partners in government.

"Autostrade is one of the mines we need to defuse ... it'd be wrong for the coalition to split up on such an important and delicate matter," PD's junior infrastructure minister, Salvatore Margiotta, was quoted as saying on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro Editing by Jan Harvey, David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Heritage Foods denies allegations of acquiring land in Andhra's Guntur through insider trading

Heritage Foods Ltd on Thursday denied the allegations of acquiring land in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh allegedly through insider trading. The company is contemplating to initiate legal action against those who are making such false al...

3-day youth festival to be inaugurated on Jan 12 in Raipur

A three-day youth festival will be inaugurated in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur on January 12. The state-level festival, being held under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sports Minister Umesh Patel, aims to enhance the rura...

WB govt issues fresh police transfer orders

The West Bengal government on Thursday dismissed its previous order through which it had named V Solomon Nesakumar as the new Joint CP of the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police, and posted him as the DIG of Armed Police of Eastern Frontie...

Will talk to Centre over Maharashtra tableaux in R-Day parade if they didn't give permission: Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that he will take up the issue with the Centre if the central government has denied permission to the tableaux from Maharashtra in the Republic Day parade. If the tableaux has been rejected be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020