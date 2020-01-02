Left Menu
Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea files bail plea in special CBI court

Indrani Mukerjea, who is imprisoned for alleged role in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder, filed a bail application in a special CBI court here on Thursday.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 02-01-2020 23:18 IST
Indrani Mukerjea (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indrani Mukerjea, who is imprisoned for alleged role in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder, filed a bail application in a special CBI court here on Thursday. Indrani, in his bail application, gave the grounds of merits in the case. Earlier, all of her bail applications were filed on medical grounds.

In December last year, the CBI court had rejected a petition filed by Indrani, who was seeking bail citing deteriorating health. It was her fourth bail plea which has been rejected by the court. In 2012, Indrani along with Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna had allegedly murdered Sheena over a financial dispute.

The alleged crime was uncovered three years later in 2015. Indrani came to the notice of police after her driver, Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested in another case in August 2015, revealed the murder plot.

The police then arrested Indrani, Khanna and the driver for the alleged murder. Peter was put behind bars later for allegedly being involved in the murder. Peter and Indrani are now divorced. (ANI)

