Congress idealises Jinnah and abuses Savarkar: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday slammed the Congress party for claiming that Hindu Mahasabha co-founder Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse were physically involved and said that the party abuses Savarkar because they "idealise Jinnah". "The day is not far when they [Congress] will read a book on how good a leader Jinnah was. They idealise Jinnah and that the reason why they abuse Savarkar," Singh told ANI.

The comment came a day after the Congress sparked controversy by distributing a booklet during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal in Madhya Pradesh which claimed that Savarkar had a "physical relationship" with Godse. The booklet also claimed that Savarkar encouraged his followers to rape women from minorities and pelted stones at mosques when he was 12 years old.

Continuing his tirade against the party, Singh said, "Congress has just one agenda which is to weaken the country and speak the language of Pakistan. Congress behaves the same way as Jinnah used to before 1947." The Union Minister said that Congress and Pakistan's stand on Article 370, surgical strikes, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Triple Talaq, has always been the same. (ANI)

