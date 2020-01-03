UAE calls for wisdom to avert confrontation, after Iranian commander killed
United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Friday that wisdom and political solutions must prevail over confrontation and escalation, in comments published on Twitter after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general.
General Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, was killed in Baghdad on Friday.
