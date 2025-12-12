Iranian Activist's Arrest Sparks Global Outcry
Iranian human rights advocate and Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi has been arrested under harsh conditions in Iran. The Norwegian Nobel Committee calls for her immediate release. Mohammadi won the Nobel Prize in 2023 for her persistent fight for women's rights and her opposition to the death penalty in Iran.
Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, who was recently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, has been arrested in Iran under what has been described as 'brutal' circumstances.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, responsible for awarding the prestigious prize, has condemned the arrest and demanded her immediate release.
Mohammadi was honored in 2023 after a vigorous three-decade campaign advocating for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty in Iran.
