Delhi: Kejriwal, Sisodia to oversee PTM in govt schools
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday will visit schools to oversee the parent-teacher meeting (PTM), which is scheduled for January 4 in all Delhi government schools.
Kejriwal CM will visit the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Rouse Avenue while Sisodia will pay a visit to the School of Excellence, Dwarka.
Both the visits will take place simultaneously at 9:45 AM. (ANI)
