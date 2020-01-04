Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blame game serves no purpose, accountability should be fixed: Sachin Pilot on Kota child deaths

Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot on Saturday visited Kota's JK Lon Hospital, where over 100 newborns have died in a month and said that accountability should be fixed in the matter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kota (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 16:45 IST
Blame game serves no purpose, accountability should be fixed: Sachin Pilot on Kota child deaths
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot visited the JK Lon Hospital in Kota where over 100 children have died in the past one month. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot on Saturday visited Kota's JK Lon Hospital, where over 100 newborns have died in a month and said that accountability should be fixed in the matter. "I think our response on this issue could have been more compassionate and sensitive. After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous government's misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed," Pilot told reporters here.

Following the death of an infant in the morning, the death toll at JK Lon Hospital here has risen to 107, officials said on Saturday. A three-member state government committee of doctors, that was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, found that Kota's JK Lon Hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report within four weeks about the steps being taken to address the issue of child deaths in the Kota hospital. The Commission also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that such deaths of the children do not recur in the future due to lack of infrastructure and health facilities at the hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

ISL: Kerala, Hyderabad look to break winless run

Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to break their winless streak when they clash in an Indian Super League fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. Hyderabad is currently rock bottom wit...

Bedi seeks report on financial status of coops in Puducherry

A day after a Minister was denied fuel on credit by a cooperative supermarket, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday sought a report on all cooperative institutions in the union territory. Bedi, currently on a visit to New ...

S-400 missile system game-changer, need to speed up defence acquisition: Former Air Chief BS Dhanoa

Former Air Force chief BS Dhanoa on Saturday termed S-400 missile system as a game-changer and stressed the need to speed up the defence acquisition process. I have always said that S-400 is a game-changer ... It is a very good deal by the ...

Syria death toll tops 380,000 in almost nine-year war: monitor

Almost nine years of civil war in Syria has left more than 380,000 people dead including over 115,000 civilians, a war monitor said in a new toll Saturday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources across the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020