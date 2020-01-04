Left Menu
Seemapuri CAA-violence: Court extends judicial custody of accused till Jan 18

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of 11 accused who were arrested after a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Seemapuri area turned violent in mid-December.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-01-2020 16:45 IST
A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of 11 accused who were arrested after a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Seemapuri area turned violent in mid-December. Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaruya sent them to judicial custody till January 18. The court also directed that a wheel-chair should be provided to an accused named Amriuddin.

The Delhi Police had on December 31 transferred the case to a special investigating team (SIT). The Police had arrested eleven people in connection with the protests in the area. Subsequently, they were sent to 14-days judicial custody on December 21 and were produced before the court today at the end of their remand period.

One of the accused had earlier claimed that he was a juvenile but after the ossification test was conducted, the court found him not to be a minor. On December 28, senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna told the court that there is no evidence to ascertain that his clients had the intention to kill anyone and hence could not be charged with Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

