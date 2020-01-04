CM releases Punjab govt's new year diary, calendar

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday released the Punjab government's diary and calendar for the year 2020.

The new year calendar is dedicated to Khulle Darshan-Didar of the Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Punjab PCC president Sunil Jakkar, Congress affairs in-charge Asha Kumari, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, and Information and Public Relations Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.