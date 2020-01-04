Rocket falls near U.S. embassy in Baghdad, no casualties -police sources

A Katyusha rocket fell near the United States embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions on Saturday but caused no casualties, two police sources told Reuters.

The rocket fell inside the Green Zone's Celebrations Square, near the U.S. embassy.

