Andhra govt transfers ACB Director General

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has transferred Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG Kumar Viswajit. The state government has ordered him to report at the DGP office.

Meanwhile, transport commissioner P Sitarama Anjaneyulu has been posted as ACB Director-General. He is given the additional charge of APPSC secretary. Transport principal secretary MT Krishnababu is given additional charge of transport commissioner. (ANI)

