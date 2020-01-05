Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized, two arrested
Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two persons and seized 6 kg of heroin worth Rs 12 crore from their possession.
A case under relevant Sections of law has been registered.
Further investigation is underway (ANI)
