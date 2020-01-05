Police raids Khudiram Bose Central Jail in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The Bihar Police conducted a raid at the Khudiram Bose Central jail here on Sunday.

According to District Collector Alok Ranjan Ghosh, five mobile phones, two SIM cards, chargers, a pendrive, a card reader and knives were recovered from the possession of prisoners.

He also said that police will carry out similar raids in other jails in the state. (ANI)

