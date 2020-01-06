No aspersions cast against RoC in Tata-Mistry case, says NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday refused to amend an order passed in the Tata-Mistry case on December 18 and added that it does not cast aspersions against the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The order in this regard was passed by the tribunal's two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhyay.

RoC, which falls under the ambit of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), had approached NCLAT on December 23 seeking changes in its order in the case. The tribunal had last week reserved the order for today. In the application, RoC sought to be included as a party in the ongoing matter.

It also sought amendments to certain parts of the judgement "to correctly reflect the conduct of the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, as not being illegal and being as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956/2013". On December 18, the NCLAT had restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group and held that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran was illegal.

The Tata Sons Limited then approached the Supreme Court against the order of the NCLAT. (ANI)

