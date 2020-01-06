Russia's defence minister discussed Mideast crisis with Turkish, Iranian officials

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held telephone talks with Turkish national intelligence chief and chief of Iran's general staff, local news agencies reported citing Russian defense ministry.

Shoigu and Head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan discussed possible joint actions to reduce tensions in the Middle East after the United States killed a senior Iranian military commander in Iraq on Friday, Interfax reported Russian defense ministry as saying.

