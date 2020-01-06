Consider plea against zinc chromate use in LPG cylinder: HC to

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to consider concerns raised by a city-based company on hazards of using a chemical as a primer to coat LPG cylinders. The petition filed by Paladin Paints and Chemicals Pvt Ltd claimed zinc chromate used as primer to coat LPG cylinders is highly toxic and can cause cancer in humans.

"As LPG cylinder is a basic product and is used in almost every household, it is necessary to take immediate steps to rectify the problem," the petition said, and sought a ban on the usage of zinc chromate. A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla directed the Union government to consider the petition as a representation and look into the concerns raised in it expeditiously.

The court disposed of the petition..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

