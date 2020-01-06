Iraqi PM spoke with Germany's Merkel about foreign troop withdrawal -statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday about an Iraqi parliamentary resolution calling on foreign troops to leave the country, his office said.

"The German chancellor expressed her support for Iraq's security and stability, and highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between Iraq and European Union member states over fighting terrorism," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.