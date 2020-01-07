Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-In letter, U.S. military tells Iraq it will withdraw

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 02:16 IST
UPDATE 1-In letter, U.S. military tells Iraq it will withdraw
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States military wrote to Iraq on Monday saying it would pull out of the country and would be repositioning forces over the next few days and weeks, a letter was seen by Reuters showed. It was not immediately clear if all roughly 5,000 U.S. troops would leave Iraq.

Several helicopters could be heard flying over Baghdad on Monday night. It was not immediately clear if this was a related development. The letter said coalition forces would be using helicopters to evacuate. "Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement," read the letter.

It was signed by United States Marine Corps Brigadier General William H. Seely III, commanding general of Task Force Iraq, the U.S.-led military coalition against Islamic State The authenticity of the letter, which was addressed to the Iraqi defense ministry's Combined Joint Operations Baghdad, was confirmed to Reuters independently by an Iraqi military source.

"We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure," it said. In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman said he could not immediately confirm its authenticity.

The letter said: "During this time, there will be an increase in helicopter travel in and around the International Zone (IZ) of Baghdad." The International Zone is the formal name of Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Hanks honored with lifetime award; '1917' upsets Hollywood awards season and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.1917 upsets Hollywood awards season as Globes host Gervais goes for brokeWorld War One movie 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie priz...

UPDATE 1-Maduro-backed Venezuelan legislator calls elections council main priority

A Venezuelan lawmaker sworn in by the ruling socialist party as the new head of parliament said on Monday that naming a new electoral council to preside over free and fair elections was the bodys main priority.President Nicolas Maduros gove...

US military tells Iraq it is preparing to 'move out': official letter

The US military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for movement out of Iraq, a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government oust foreign troops. The head of the US militarys Task Force Iraq, Brigadier Gen...

U.S. military has no plans to leave Iraq -defense secretary

The United States has no plans to pull out militarily from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters on Monday, following reports by Reuters and other media of a U.S. military letter about a withdrawal. Theres been no decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020