Japanese ambassador to Lebanon requests more cooperation on Ghosn -statement

Japan's ambassador to Lebanon on Tuesday requested greater cooperation from President Michel Aoun in dealing with former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in order to avoid negative repercussions for their bilateral ties, Lebanon's presidency said in a statement.

Ambassador Takeshi Okubo discussed with Aoun Japan's "great concern" over the Ghosn case and said he is making great efforts to preserve relations between Lebanon and Japan, the statement said.

