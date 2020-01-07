France not planning to cut troop numbers in Iraq for now - govt source

France has no plans to cut its troop numbers from Iraq for the moment following the killing of a top Iranian military commander that has exacerbated tensions in the region, a French government source said on Tuesday.

The source added that security around French troops would be reinforced.

France provides training and logistical support to Iraqi and Kurdish forces part of the anti-Islamic State coalition in the country.

