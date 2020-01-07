Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong leader vows to work closely with Beijing's new envoy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 22:28 IST
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong leader vows to work closely with Beijing's new envoy
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she would work closely with Beijing's top official in the Asian financial hub to get it back on "the right path" after more than six months of pro-democracy protests. The appointment of a new head of the Chinese government's most important office in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, was unexpectedly announced at the weekend in a sign of Beijing's frustration with the latter's handling of the crisis.

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region reports to China's State Council or Cabinet, and is the main platform for Beijing to project its influence in the city. "I would work closely with director Luo in the coming future, committing to 'one country, two systems', and the Basic Law, for Hong Kong to ... return to the right path," Lam said in her first news conference of the year, referring to the city's mini-constitution and system of governance.

Luo on Monday, in his first remarks since taking office, used the same language, saying he hoped the city would return to the right path. At a news briefing in Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had noted Luo's appointment and language about the "right path" and added:

"The right path ... is for the Chinese Communist Party to honour its commitment made to Hong Kong ... that guarantees the territory's independent rule of law and freedom that the Chinese living on the mainland, unfortunately, do not enjoy." In November, Reuters reported exclusively that Beijing was considering replacing the former liaison office chief, Wang Zhimin, who had come under criticism for failing to anticipate public opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Lam did not mention the protests in her opening remarks, which focused on health risks related an outbreak of a respiratory virus in the city of Wuhan in China. Authorities have identified 21 cases in Hong Kong, of which seven have been released from hospital. Clashes between police and protesters have intensified over the year-end holiday following an early-December lull in violence after an overwhelming win by the pro-democracy camp in city district council elections yielded no government concessions.

Anti-government protests in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong have evolved over the months into a broad pro-democracy campaign with demands for universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into complaints of police brutality. The police maintain they have acted with restraint.

Many people in Hong Kong are angered by what they see as Beijing ever-tightening its grip on the city which was promised a high degree of autonomy under a "one country, two systems" framework when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fomenting the unrest.

The protest movement is supported by 59% of city residents polled in a survey conducted for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute and 57% of them wanted Lam to resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Shrek 5 will be a reboot and not a sequel, Know why movie creators are taking time

Shrek 5 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated animated movies. Its release date has not been announced but that doesnt mean DreamWorks has dropped the plan of making the fifth installment of the Shrek franchise. Read the texts below to...

Cricket-Root praise for 'born match-winner' Stokes after Newlands heroics

England captain Joe Root hailed the influence of golden nugget Ben Stokes, who put in a match-winning performance with bat, ball and in the field to seal the second test against South Africa by 189 runs at Newlands on Tuesday.Stokes had blu...

Canada says some troops in Iraq to be moved temporarily to Kuwait for safety

Some of Canadas 500 military personnel based in Iraq will be temporarily moved to Kuwait for safety reasons, the countrys top military official said on Tuesday, due to fears of possible retaliation thereafter a U.S. drone strike on Irans to...

UPDATE 1-'We're going to war, bro': Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne deploys to the Middle East

For many of the soldiers, it would be their first mission. They packed up ammunition and rifles, placed last-minute calls to loved ones, then turned in their cellphones. Some gave blood. The 600 mostly young soldiers at Fort Bragg, North Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020