Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate panel advances North American trade deal, final vote timing uncertain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 00:05 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate panel advances North American trade deal, final vote timing uncertain

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee overwhelmingly approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Tuesday, moving the revamped North American trade deal a step closer to a final Senate vote in the coming days or weeks. The committee advanced the USMCA implementing legislation by a 25-3 vote, drawing opposition from Republican senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The timing of a long-delayed final U.S. congressional vote to approve the trade pact remains uncertain, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said its consideration would likely have to wait until after a Senate trial over the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The trade deal, first agreed in October 2018 and revised last month, aims to modernize and broaden the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Trump's Senate trial is also in limbo, because House Democrats have not yet sent articles of impeachment approved in December to the Senate as the two parties argue over terms of the proceedings. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley earlier told CNBC http://bit.ly/36vNLSN television USMCA would "pass the Senate sometime within the next few days or at the most the end of this month."

Following the Senate panel's vote, Grassley said the timing was up to McConnell, but articles of impeachment would take precedence over USMCA. A vote could occur quickly as there was little other legislation to stand in its way, he added. The Senate's parliamentarian has directed other some other committees to consider the legislation, which could delay a floor vote slightly, but Grassley said those panels were expected to quickly approve the trade deal.

"The intent is for the leader to get them to move quickly," Grassley added. The finance committee's vote indicates broad bipartisan support for USMCA, which includes new chapters covering digital trade, stronger intellectual property protections and new requirements for automakers to use more parts and materials sourced in the region and from high-wage areas, notably the United States and Canada.

Toomey, an ardent free trade Republican, objected to the new automotive content rules, saying they were "designed to raise the cost to American consumers of buying Mexican-made cars." "It's the first time we are ever going to go backwards on a trade agreement," Toomey said during the committee's debate.

Cassidy complained that the agreement weakens NAFTA's investor-state dispute settlement mechanism, which will deter big projects such as a gas pipeline from the United States to Mexico. Whitehouse, an ardent environmentalist, said he objected to USMCA because the trade deal does not mandate any action to fight global warming and rising sea levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Space Technology Startup SkyWatch Raises $7.5M USD ($10M CAD) to Make Satellite Data Easily Accessible

&#160;SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. SkyWatch, a Waterloo-based space technology startup, announced&#160;it has completed a 7.5M USD10M CAD Series A round of financing to provide companies with affordable and reliable access to satellite ...

France advises French nationals against going to Iran

France on Tuesday warned its nationals against traveling to Iran, citing an extremely volatile security situation. The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave Iran to be extremely cautious.It is r...

U.S., European regulators to meet with Boeing this week on 737 MAX software audit

U.S. and European aviation safety regulators will meet with Boeing this week in an effort to complete a 737 MAX software documentation audit - a key step toward the grounded planes eventual return to service.The European Union Aviation Safe...

UPDATE 1-Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal -PM

The Iraqi military joint operations command has received a letter from the U.S. army concerning a possible withdrawal of its troops from the country, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday.The letters English and Arabic language ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020