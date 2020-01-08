Iraqi commander was planning attack within days -Esper
U.S. Secretary of State Mark Esper said on Tuesday it was "more than fair to say" the attack that Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was planning was to be executed in days rather than weeks.
Speaking to reporters just days after the killing of Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Esper said Washington is seeking a diplomatic solution with Iran but that Tehran needs to de-escalate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
