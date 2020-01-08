U.S. security posture in UAE unchanged after Iraq strikes-embassy spox
The United States has maintained its security posture in key ally the United Arab Emirates, following Iranian missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday, a U.S. embassy spokesperson said.
"The U.S. security posture in the UAE has not changed," the spokesperson told Reuters.
