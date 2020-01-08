All India strike: Police deployed in Kalaburagi to keep peace

There is heavy security at major junctions of Kalaburagi as a large number of people are expected to come out on the streets to support the All India strike called by Trade Unions. Police were seen patrolling near the central bus stand in Kalaburagi to prevent any untoward incident.

Also, bus and train services in various parts of the country including West Bengal and Odisha have been affected due to protests held during the nationwide strike. Ten central trade unions, including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), have given the strike call with a 12-point charter of demand. The trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)

