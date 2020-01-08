Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pleas challenging CAA pending in different HCs to top court
The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different high courts to top court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the transfer petition of the Centre on January 10.
The bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said, "We are of the prima facie view that high courts should hear the petitions challenging CAA and in case there is a conflict then we may look into it". Solicitor General G Mehta, appearing for the Centre said, there will be a problem as different high courts may take conflicting views and lawyers will be moving to different states to attend the proceedings.
The top court said lawyers moving to different states for attending hearing in CAA matters is not its priority. Mehta informed the top court that a petition will be coming before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday.
The top court said it will hear the transfer petition on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Indian techies pen open letter against Citizenship Amendment Act
Tajinder Singh Tiwana President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai Led a Large Number of Youth to March in Support of Citizenship Amendment Act
Gehlot seeks repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act, slams Modi government
Govt will not back out on Citizenship Amendment Act; law not against minorities: Amit Shah ASHASH
Delhi govt renames Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court station