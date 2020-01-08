France has no plan to withdraw soldiers from Iraq - government source
France is not planning to withdraw its 160 soldiers deployed in Iraq following Iranian missile strikes targeting U.S.-led forces, a French government source told Reuters on Wednesday. A French army spokesman previously said there had been no French military casualties in Iraq from the Iranian strikes.
Iran's action early on Wednesday was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, which has triggered fears of a new Middle East war.
