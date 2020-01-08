Cabinet approves ratification of migration and mobility partnership agreement between India, France

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ratification of migration and mobility partnership agreement between India and France. The agreement signed in March 2018 is valid for 7 years and incorporates provisions for auto-renewal.

The Agreement represents a major milestone in enhancing people-to-people contacts, fostering mobility of students, academics, researchers and skilled professionals and strengthening cooperation on issues related to irregular migration and human trafficking between the two sides. The Agreement is a testimony to India's rapidly expanding multi-faceted relationship with France and symbolizes the increasing trust and confidence between the two sides. (ANI)

