Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rakesh Asthana case: HC asks CBI Director to be present in court on Feb 10 if probe not complete

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:48 IST
Rakesh Asthana case: HC asks CBI Director to be present in court on Feb 10 if probe not complete

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the CBI Director to be present before it on February 10 if the agency fails to complete an investigation into the bribery case allegedly involving its then special director Rakesh Asthana. Justice Vibhu Bakhru pulled up the CBI for repeatedly seeking extension of time to complete its investigation in the case.

The court passed the order while hearing the CBI's plea seeking further extension of time to complete the probe and said if the probe is completed before the next date of hearing, that is February 10, its application would become infructuous and no assistance of any officer would be required by the court. Asthana and two others were booked on allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

ExxonMobil says its French Fos refinery shipments disrupted due to strike

ExxonMobil France said on Wednesday that its Fos refinery was experiencing some problems shipping products because of picketing by striking union workers, but its Port Jerome-Gravenchon refinery was operating normally. A spokeswoman said th...

Time too short for full new EU-Britain partnership deal by end-2020 -EU

There is not enough time to negotiate all aspects of the future relationship between the European Union and Britain by the end of this year so both sides will have to choose what they want to focus on, the head of the European Commission sa...

'Anything can happen in future', BJP leader on Fadnavis-Raj

A day after the meeting between BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray fuelled speculation of a tie-up in Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader on Wednesday said anything can happen in the future. Fadnavis, a former Maharashtr...

I have a young team that is learning, says Manchester United manager Solskjaer

I have a young team that is learning, said Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after suffering a defeat at the hands of Manchester City. Manchester City registered a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Wednesday during the first le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020