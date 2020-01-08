Rakesh Asthana case: HC asks CBI Director to be present in court on Feb 10 if probe not complete

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the CBI Director to be present before it on February 10 if the agency fails to complete an investigation into the bribery case allegedly involving its then special director Rakesh Asthana. Justice Vibhu Bakhru pulled up the CBI for repeatedly seeking extension of time to complete its investigation in the case.

The court passed the order while hearing the CBI's plea seeking further extension of time to complete the probe and said if the probe is completed before the next date of hearing, that is February 10, its application would become infructuous and no assistance of any officer would be required by the court. Asthana and two others were booked on allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

