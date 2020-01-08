Left Menu
Seemapuri anti-CAA protest: Court adjourns hearing on bail plea of accused till tomorrow

A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned till tomorrow the hearing on the bail petition filed by 10 accused in Seemapuri violence case.

A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned till tomorrow the hearing on the bail petition filed by 10 accused in Seemapuri violence case. Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra adjourned the matter after a request was made by the prosecution. The matter will now be heard at 2:30 pm on Thursday.

Medical reports of the policemen, injured in the violence, were submitted before the court in which it was stated that the injuries sustained by them are normal. The hearing was adjourned after the Additional Public Prosecutor told the judge that he did not get enough time to read the file.

The Delhi Police had arrested eleven people in connection with the incident where a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent in the area in mid-December. One of the accused had earlier claimed that he was a juvenile but after the ossification test was conducted, the court found him not to be a minor. (ANI)

