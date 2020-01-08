Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks response from Centre on apex mineral body's plea challenging provisions of Coal Mines Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 16:52 IST
SC seeks response from Centre on apex mineral body's plea challenging provisions of Coal Mines Act
The Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of some provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act on payment of compensation to allottees post de-allocation of blocks in 2014. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Law and Justice, seeking their response in four weeks.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by apex mineral body Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) challenging the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, and the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Rules, 2014, as they do not provide fair and equitable compensation in a time-bound manner to the prior allottees of the coal blocks consequent to de-allocation in 2014. "Issue directions that section 16 (1), 16 (2) of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act 2015 are arbitrary, discriminatory, vague and unconstitutional to the extent they affect the rights of the prior allottees to get just, fair and adequate compensation for the investments in their respective coal blocks in a time bound manner," the plea said.

The plea alleged that the 2015 Act deprives the prior allottees of their properties without payment of compensation and sought directions that they be given fair and adequate compensation with respect to the land acquired for the purpose of developing coal blocks. The petition contended that by taking advantage of the lacunae in the Act, in providing for specific timelines for disbursal of compensation, the Centre has deprived the prior allottees of their valuable properties without payment of any compensation.

The plea, filed through advocate V Shyamohan, said de-allocation of coal blocks was not the fault of prior allottees and "no criminality whatsoever" is alleged against the majority of the prior allottees. "Given the fact that the apex court did not intend to penalise the prior allottees it is highly unreasonable and unjust to deprive them of their investments," the petition said.

FIMI said without paying adequate compensation, the Centre could not have divested the prior allottees of its vested "rights, tile and interest over lands". The Supreme Court in September, 2014 cancelled 204 coal mines allocated to different government and private companies since 1993 under the provisions of Coal Mines (Nationalisation) Act, 1973.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Swiss franc and yen retreat from highs hit after Iran strike

Global currencies whipsawed on Wednesday as initial fears Irans attack on U.S. forces in Iraq could lead to more violence in the Middle East gave way to a perception that a wider regional conflict was unlikely. The Japanese yen jumped to th...

ExxonMobil says its French Fos refinery shipments disrupted due to strike

ExxonMobil France said on Wednesday that its Fos refinery was experiencing some problems shipping products because of picketing by striking union workers, but its Port Jerome-Gravenchon refinery was operating normally. A spokeswoman said th...

Time too short for full new EU-Britain partnership deal by end-2020 -EU

There is not enough time to negotiate all aspects of the future relationship between the European Union and Britain by the end of this year so both sides will have to choose what they want to focus on, the head of the European Commission sa...

'Anything can happen in future', BJP leader on Fadnavis-Raj

A day after the meeting between BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray fuelled speculation of a tie-up in Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader on Wednesday said anything can happen in the future. Fadnavis, a former Maharashtr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020