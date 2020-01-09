Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Buckingham Palace says it "understands" Harry and Meghan's move

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 02:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 02:01 IST
UK's Buckingham Palace says it "understands" Harry and Meghan's move
Representative Image Image Credit:

Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesday saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from royal duties were at an early stage.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the palace said. "Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Man convicted in 'Fast and Furious' murder of U.S. border agent sentenced to life

The man convicted of murder as the triggerman in the fatal 2010 shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in a case that exposed the ill-fated federal gun-running sting operation dubbed Fast and Furious was sentenced on Wednesday to life in pr...

UK's Buckingham Palace says it "understands" Harry and Meghan's move

Queen Elizabeths Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesday saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from royal duties were at an early stage.We understand their desire to take a differen...

Talks over Prince Harry, Meghan's future 'complicated': palace

Discussions over Prince Harry and his wife Meghans shock move to step back as senior members of the royal family are at an early stage and involve complicated issues, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. We understand their desire to take a di...

Pacers G Oladipo targets Jan. 29 season debut

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said Wednesday he hopes to make his season debut on Jan. 29 against the visiting Chicago Bulls. The two-time All-Star has not played since rupturing his right quadriceps tendon on Jan. 23, 2019.That could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020