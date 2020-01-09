Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make generic statements during poll campaigns, don't make specific imputations: HC to Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 16:21 IST
Make generic statements during poll campaigns, don't make specific imputations: HC to Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bribery related remarks during the Goa Assembly election campaign in 2017 had made "specific imputations" which were "not appropriate" and suggested that he make generic statements in the upcoming polls here. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva declined to endorse a draft statement placed before him on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and said no court can say what would be a correct statement to be made during election campaigns.

Justice Sachdeva said a court can only opine whether a statement was wrong after it has been made. "There cannot be an endorsement from the court that on what you can say," the judge said.

"Don't make a statement as specific as you made last time. There were some specific imputations in the statement which were not appropriate. Make a general statement which does not point a finger. Make a generic statement," the court said. However, no orders were passed in the matter as Kejriwal's lawyers sought an adjournment in the post lunch session and the court listed the matter for further hearing on April 24.

The court was hearing the AAP leader's plea challenging the Election Commission's two orders of 2017, one censuring him for his remarks with a warning that a repeat of the same would lead to action against him and his party and the second directing lodging of an FIR against him for his comments. During a series of rallies in Goa on January 7-8, 2017, Kejriwal had asked voters to "accept money from the Congress and BJP candidates but vote for the AAP".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had filed two complaints against the AAP supremo, seeking his prosecution under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for asking voters to accept money. The Congress too had condemned the Delhi chief minister's statement. The poll panel had, thereafter, directed that a complaint be lodged against Kejriwal under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act dealing with bribing voters and the relevant sections of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

We're in no position to compromise with HRD ministry. It's still thinking whether VC should be removed: JNUSU chief Aishe Ghosh.

Were in no position to compromise with HRD ministry. Its still thinking whether VC should be removed JNUSU chief Aishe Ghosh....

Bengal firecrackers blast: Violent protests break out due to massive explosion

HIGHLIGHTSA large quantity of firecrackers went off while being defused in West Bengals Naihati town.An enormous mushroom cloud went up several meters high due to the blast.Locals have set two police vehicles on fire and blocked roads prote...

I am sure govt has thought about it properly: Shastri urges patience on CAA

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri has urged for patience amid raging protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that he foresees plenty of positives coming out of the controversial law in the long run. The 57-year-old Shastri, a for...

Dhoni may end his ODI career soon, says Shastri

Two-time World Cup winning India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may soon end his ODI career, head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed. Speaking on other issues, Shastri also slammed the ICCs four-day Test proposal, calling the concept nonsense.I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020