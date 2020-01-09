Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Far-left ministers to enter Spain's new coalition government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 16:42 IST
FACTBOX-Far-left ministers to enter Spain's new coalition government
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Unidas Podemos alliance of hard-left parties will take on a deputy premiership and four ministries in Spain's first coalition government in decades, led by the Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the government said on Thursday in a statement. Sanchez is expected next week to announce the full cabinet line-up of around 20 posts, up from 17 previously.

Following are profiles of the ministers from Unidas Podemos (Together We Can), including Pablo Iglesias who becomes one of four deputy prime ministers. The previous government had just one deputy premier. PABLO IGLESIAS - deputy prime minister in charge of social rights

Political scientist and lecturer Iglesias, 40, founded Podemos in 2014 with colleagues from the Complutense University, building upon the anti-austerity protest movement in Spain. Podemos quickly emerged as one of the main political forces that effectively overturned Spain's decades-old two-party system, but its support has ebbed after internal disputes divided its leadership. Several left-wing parties joined Podemos to run on a single Unidas Podemos ticket last year.

After failing to agree with Sanchez on forming a coalition government last year amid mutual accusations of betraying each other's trust, Iglesias and Sanchez smoothed out their differences after a repeat parliamentary election in November. IRENE MONTERO - minister for equality

Lawmaker since 2016, Unidas Podemos' spokesperson Montero, 31, is a trained psychologist and a prominent feminist, who has actively advocated women's rights in parliament. Montero has three children with her partner, Podemos leader Iglesias.

ALBERTO GARZON - consumer affairs minister Economist and politician Garzon, 34, has been a lawmaker for United Left since 2011. His party joined forces with Podemos ahead of last April's election.

Garzon is a card-carrying member of the Spanish Communist Party - one of his books published in 2017 is titled "Why I am a Communist" - and his appointment marks the first time in eight decades that a Communist has become a cabinet member. The newly created ministry will deal with consumer rights and one of its main tasks will be to regulate gambling.

YOLANDA DIAZ - labor minister The 48-year-old trained lawyer will take over a diminished Labour Ministry that should no longer be in charge of social security and migration issues.

MANUEL CASTELLS - minister of higher education Sociologist and economist Manuel Castells, 77, is an independent whose name was proposed by the mayor of Barcelona and Podemos ally in Catalonia Ada Colau to lead the new Ministry of Higher Education.

The prominent scholar, who taught for 24 years at the University of California, was one of the signatories of a manifesto in favor of a referendum on Catalonia's right to self-determination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-French unions return to streets in make-or-break pension protest

French trade unions disrupted rail services, shut schools and brought demonstrators onto the streets in cities across France on Thursday in a make-or-break push to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his planned pension reform. The c...

Delhi court grants bail to 15 people arrested in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj.

Delhi court grants bail to 15 people arrested in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj....

Khan directs Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi, US as part of Pak's efforts to defuse tensions in Gulf

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US as part of Pakistans efforts to defuse the tensions in the Gulf region following the killing of a top Iranian general in a U...

MUMBAI, JAN 9 (PTI)

MUMBAI, JAN 9 PTI MUMBAI-BULLION OPENING CLOSINGSILVER SPOT .999 FINENESS 46335.00 46375.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 PURITY 39886.00 39722.00PURE GOLD 99.9 PURITY 40046.00 49881.00------------PT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020