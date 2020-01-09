Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon seeks Ghosn file from Japan-Lebanese judicial source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:13 IST
Lebanon seeks Ghosn file from Japan-Lebanese judicial source
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanese judicial authorities have asked Japan for its file on Carlos Ghosn, including the charges against him, and will not question him again until the information is received, a Lebanese judicial source told Reuters on Thursday after Ghosn was questioned.

Former Nissan boss Ghosn, 65, fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood home, last month while awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-French unions return to streets in make-or-break pension protest

French trade unions disrupted rail services, shut schools and brought demonstrators onto the streets in cities across France on Thursday in a make-or-break push to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his planned pension reform. The c...

Delhi court grants bail to 15 people arrested in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj.

Delhi court grants bail to 15 people arrested in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj....

Khan directs Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi, US as part of Pak's efforts to defuse tensions in Gulf

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US as part of Pakistans efforts to defuse the tensions in the Gulf region following the killing of a top Iranian general in a U...

MUMBAI, JAN 9 (PTI)

MUMBAI, JAN 9 PTI MUMBAI-BULLION OPENING CLOSINGSILVER SPOT .999 FINENESS 46335.00 46375.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 PURITY 39886.00 39722.00PURE GOLD 99.9 PURITY 40046.00 49881.00------------PT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020