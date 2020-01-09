Russia's Putin oversees hypersonic missile test in Crimea - TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw military exercises near Crimea on Thursday, which included the launch of the hypersonic 'Kinzhal' missile, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia deployed its first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles at the end of December.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
