Visakhapatnam gearing up to host MILAN 2020

After successfully hosting the International Fleet Review (IFR) in Feb 2016, Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host another International Naval event 'MILAN' in March 2020. With about two months to the mega event, the preparations were reviewed at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) by Vice Admiral S N Ghormade, Chief of Staff on January 7.

The review meeting saw an overwhelming and positive response from the civil administrators and stakeholder organizations. A detailed presentation to apprise the attendees of the planned activities of MILAN was conducted.

Vice Admiral S N Ghormade has solicited wholehearted support and cooperation from the City Administration, Civic Bodies, Police Department and PSUs in co-hosting the multinational Naval event as was done during IFR in 2016. The review meeting was followed by site visits to various venues by the Nodal officers from the Navy and the attendees representing stakeholder organizations towards drawing out time-bound action plans.

MILAN 2020 is a multilateral naval exercise aimed to enhance professional interaction between friendly foreign navies and learn from each other's strengths and best practices in the maritime domain. The Exercise with the theme 'Synergy Across the Seas' would provide an excellent opportunity for Operational Commanders of friendly foreign navies to interact with each other in areas of mutual interest.

Of the 41 navies invited, confirmations from over 30 navies have been received towards their participation in MILAN 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.