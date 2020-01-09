Left Menu
Development News Edition

A few Indians are bad-mouthing Kashmir in foreign lands: MoS Home

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that a few Indians were "bad mouthing" Kashmir in foreign lands.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:29 IST
A few Indians are bad-mouthing Kashmir in foreign lands: MoS Home
Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy.. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that a few Indians were "bad mouthing" Kashmir in foreign lands. "Few Indians are bad-mouthing Kashmir on foreign lands. If we compare Jammu and Kashmir with other states, it is a very peaceful state. That is why we are inviting tourists, political leaders and those who won't spread hatred can visit Jammu and Kashmir," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Stressing that Pakistan is trying to disrupt the peace, the MoS Home accused Congress party of speaking in the language of the neighbouring country. Talking about the violence in JNU, he said, "Whatever incident occurs in the country especially in Delhi because it's a Union Territory, the responsibility of investigation lies with the Indian Government and the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police is investigating the issue and the clear details will be revealed before the public." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says U.S. Senate to move on unless House sends impeachment articles

The U.S. Senate will move forward with its own legislative agenda next week unless it receives articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.T...

Do away with GST on services by microfinance companies: Industry's Budget wish-list

Microfinance industry body Sa-Dhan in its wish-list for Budget 2020-21 has urged the government to do away with levy of goods and services tax GST on the services provided by the sector. Highlighting the key demands, Sa-Dhan Executive Direc...

CR to operate its first AC local on Trans-Harbour route

The Central Railway CR will operate its first air-conditioned local train on the Thane- Vashi-Panvel Trans-Harbour route once it gets final approval from the Railway Board, a senior official said on Thursday. General manager of the Central...

Mexico considers bringing Mexican asylum seekers sent to Guatemala back home - interior minister

Mexico is evaluating bringing Mexican asylum seekers who are sent from the United States to Guatemala back to Mexico, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez told Reuters late on Wednesday.Under U.S. rules made public this month, Mexicans requesting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020