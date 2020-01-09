Delhi court grants bail to 15 people arrested in connection with Daryaganj violence

A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to 15 people arrested for allegedly perpetrating violence during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Daryaganj here last month. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each and a surety of the like amount.

The court directed all the 15 persons to meet the Station House Officer (SHO) of Daryaganj police station every Saturday for four weeks and cooperate in the investigation. After four weeks, they are to meet the SHO on the last Saturday of every month, the court said.

It further asked the accused to surrender their passports and not to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence in the case. The accused were arrested after violence broke out in Daryaganj on December 20 during a demonstration against the recent changes in the citizenship law.

The demonstration turned violent when a group of protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting after the police tried to evict them from the area.

