HC pulls up Ker govt for failure to implement order on church

  • PTI
  • Kochi
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:56 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:56 IST
The Kerala High Court on Thursday pulled up the state government for not implementing its recent order directing take over of a church at nearby Kothamangalam. The court had on December 3 ordered the government to take over control of theKothamangalam Cheriya Palli after authorities allegedly failed to implement a Supreme Court verdict granting its possession to the Orthodox faction due to protests by followers of rival Jacobites.

Directing the government to implement the order before January 23, Justice P B Suresh Kumar on Thursday said if it fails to abide by the order, the district collector will have to appear in person before the court. The court gave the order on a contempt petition filed against the state government by Orthodox faction priest Thomas Paul Ramban.

In its earlier order, the court has directed the Ernakulam district collector to use force to remove the protesters and take over the church. It has said once the church is taken over and peace and law is maintained, religious ceremonies can be conducted with police protection.

In an affidavit, District Collector S.Suhas submitted that the delay in implementing the order was due to the "shortage of police force for maintenance of law and order". PTI TGB VS VS.

