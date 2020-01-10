Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK royals plan swift resolution of Prince Harry situation -royal source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 00:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 00:19 IST
UK royals plan swift resolution of Prince Harry situation -royal source

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, her eldest son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William have directed teams to find workable solutions to the desire of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from royal duties, a royal source said on Thursday.

The aim is to come up with a solution in days rather than weeks, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to send police to Honduras to provide support in immigration control

The United States will send police to Honduran borders to train and support the Central American countrys authorities in immigration control, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at an event in Tegucigalpa on Thursday.Earl...

'Empty chairs' across Canada’s academic community after Iran plane crash

The crash in Iran of a Ukrainian Airlines jet bound for Toronto killed dozens of professors and researchers from campuses across Canada, leaving a painful hole in Canadian academia where Iranians have taken on starring roles in engineering....

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Guaido seeks EU 'blood gold' designation for informal mining

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday urged the European Union to officially label as blood gold the precious metal informally mined in the countrys southern jungles as he seeks to increase pressure on the government of Presi...

F1 champion Hamilton donates $500,000 to Australian wildlife rescue

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was donating 500,000 towards the rescue and care of wildlife caught in bushfires ravaging southeast Australia. The Briton, who has adopted a vegan lifestyle and become ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020