UK royals plan swift resolution of Prince Harry situation -royal source
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, her eldest son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William have directed teams to find workable solutions to the desire of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from royal duties, a royal source said on Thursday.
The aim is to come up with a solution in days rather than weeks, the source added.
