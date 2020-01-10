Left Menu
3 more complaints received by Delhi Police in connection with JNU violence

Three more complaints have been received by Delhi Police related to violence that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's campus on January 5, taking a number of total complaints to 14.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more complaints have been received by Delhi Police related to violence that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's campus on January 5, taking a number of total complaints to 14. "Three more complaints received related to the JNU violence, now total complaints received are 14," according to Delhi Police sources.

As Delhi Police has urged more people to come and dispose of the video of the JNU violence, so far around 12 people have contacted police and recorded their statements. The sources said that the crime branch will speak to those injured during JNU violence.

The crime branch has taken the entry register as CCTV footage was not available because of the damaged server at the university, they added. The sources further said that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has called for a meeting today in the first half at Delhi police headquarters to seek details from the three teams formed to probe the JNU violence case.

All the three teams -- Special Investigation Team, fact-finding team and district staff -- have been called for review and investigation details in the matter. On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

