Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU campus violence: 3 JNU professors move HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage, evidence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 12:48 IST
JNU campus violence: 3 JNU professors move HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage, evidence

Three professors of JNU Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence at the varsity campus. The petition also sought directions for preservation and retrieval of all material/evidences available with WhatsApp INC, Google INC and Apple INC pertaining to relevant data of WhatsApp groups 'Unity Against Left' and 'Friends of RSS' including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the members, in connection with the violence at JNU.

The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government. The petition, filed through advocates Abhik Chimni, Maanav Kumar and Roshni Naamboodiry, also sought a direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of JNU campus.

On Sunday, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Zomato raises USD 150 mn from existing investor Ant Financial

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato on Friday said it has raised USD 150 million over Rs 1,065 crore from existing investor Ant Financial as part of a larger funding round. According to a regulatory filing by Info Edg...

Trump sent North Korea's Kim birthday wishes - South Korea's national security adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a happy birthday message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Koreas National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong said on Friday.Chung, who met Trump in Washington this week, told reporters that he was give...

WRAPUP 1-France, others line up to probe plane crash in Iran blamed on missile

France said on Friday it was ready to join the investigating into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed all 176 people abroad, after Canada and others said the plane had been brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by m...

Tongue fat reduction may help overcome sleep apnea: Study

A potentially serious sleep disorder affecting breathing during slumber may be overcome by reduction of fat in the tongue, according to a study which may lead to new drug targets against the disease. Nearly one billion adults around the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020