Japan failed to arrange fair trial for Ghosn - French lawyer
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer on Friday told Japan's government that the authorities had failed to arrange for a fair trial that respected universal rights. Francois Zimeray, the French lawyer for Ghosn, said that it had been for Japan's prosecutors to prove Ghosn's guilt, not for Ghosn to prove his innocence.
"It belongs to the prosecution to prove guilt and not to the accused person to prove its innocence," Zimeray said in a statement. Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori launched a rare and forceful public takedown of auto executive-turned-fugitive Ghosn after he blasted the country's legal system as allowing him "zero chance" of a fair trial as he sought to justify his escape to Beirut.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Carlos Ghosn
- Nissan
- Japan
- Francois Zimeray
- Masako Mori
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Financial wrongdoing allegations against Carlos Ghosn
UPDATE 11-Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan
UPDATE 10-Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan
Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan - statement
UPDATE 7-Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan for Lebanon